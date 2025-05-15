Vermont Public announces new music shows hosted with local hosts Tad Cautious and DJ Llu

Vermont Public is adding new locally-hosted music programming to its weekend lineup: All Ears with Tad Cautious on Saturdays at 6 p.m., and Now Playing with DJ Llu on Sundays at 6 p.m. The new schedule will take effect Saturday, May 17.

All Ears with Tad Cautious is an eclectic music discovery show for curious listeners open to myriad genres. Listeners can expect a mix of new and existing music for one hour every Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m.

Tad Cautious, also known as Neil Cleary, is host of The Bunny on SiriusXM, based on the on-site station he has helmed at Phish festivals since 1996. He's known for his eclectic mixes and live sets, blending international funk, psychedelic jazz and archival oddities.

“I launch my new show with a giddy, cringe-tastic zeal, having grown up a VPR fanboy,” Cleary said. “A Prairie Home Companion, Afropop Worldwide, and Hearts of Space irrevocably molded my pre-teen brain and bent me toward a lifelong love of radio. I look forward to following in this tradition of omnivorous eclecticism."

Now Playing with DJ Llu will air Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. The show is a 60-minute mixtape curated to give you a listen to some of the best in rock, R&B, hip-hop, and RPM from the new releases of the week.

DJ Llu, also known as Llu Mulvaney-Stanak, has been on the airwaves in Vermont since 1994. Radio has always been their passion and they have produced a weekly new music show for the last two decades, first on 99.9 the Buzz and then on WRUV, Burlington. In 2017, Llu helped launch the low power community radio station, WBTV-LP at the Media Factory in Burlington and then, later in 2021, Llu joined Central Vermont Community Radio as the first station manager under community ownership for the former Goddard College stations of WGDR and WGDH.

"For the last 30 years, my favorite part of doing radio shows was to help folks discover their new favorite band,” Mulvaney-Stanak said. “With Now Playing coming to Vermont Public, I'm excited to do that for listeners statewide. I hope this new listening experience gives folks the break they need from all that is going on and a chance to tune in, really tune in, and enjoy themselves."

The new shows are a capstone to several recent investments in music programming. Throughout this week, Vermont Public has featured local musicians who submitted entries to NPR’s annual Tiny Desk Contest . And earlier this month, the station debuted a new 24-hour jazz streaming station , featuring curated playlists with the greatest jazz artists of all time, as well as today’s top talents and unexpected treats.

“Music discovery is in the DNA of public radio,” said Kari Anderson, senior vice president of audience & community. “Both of these hosts are experts in what makes listening so special - rooted in Vermont, expansively curious, curating for an experience of community and not an algorithm. At a time when so much is heavy and fraught, music is a place where we can still come together, and we’re excited to bring a little more joy to the radio.”

The new programs accompany other updates to Vermont Public’s radio weekend lineup, which includes the addition of Tiny Desk Radio, The Sam Sanders Show, Code Switch & Life Kit, and Freakonomics.