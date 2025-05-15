New programs are coming to Vermont Public this weekend

We are excited to announce that beginning this weekend, you’ll be able to hear some new programs on Vermont Public’s main radio station and streaming via our app and vermontpublic.org.

With shows focusing on music, economics, culture and practical advice, we think we’re adding a collection of programs you’ll love to hear each week. The new programming begins this Saturday, May 17. Here’s what’s new:

The Sam Sanders Show , Saturdays at noon, is about the things we obsess over in our free time: TV and movies, music and celebrities, internet and memes, and the people who make it. No topic is too big or small. And nothing’s off limits.

Tiny Desk Radio , Saturdays at 4 p.m. Heard only on public radio stations across the U.S., shares the concerts and stories about the artists whom we ask to make music like they never have before.

All Ears with Tad Cautious, Saturdays at 6 p.m., is an eclectic music discovery show for curious listeners open to myriad genres.

Freakonomics Radio , Sundays at noon, ferrets out connections between seemingly unrelated things. The program explores the riddles of everyday life and the weird wrinkles of human nature— from cheating and crime to parenting and sports— using the tools of economics to explore real-world behavior. Discover the hidden side of everything through interviews with Nobel laureates and provocateurs.

Code Switch & Life Kit , Sundays at 4 p.m. Code Switch is the fearless conversations about race that you've been waiting for. Hosted by journalists of color, the show tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. We explore how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between. The hour is paired with Life Kit, when NPR hosts, producers and reporters share tips, resources, and guidance on a range of topics ranging from workplace microaggressions to saving money to parenting and more.

Now Playing with DJ Llu, Sundays at 6 p.m., is a 60-minute mixtape curated to give you a listen to some of the best in rock, R&B, hip-hop, and RPM from the new releases of the week.

As a result of these changes, Hidden Brain moves to Saturdays at 2 p.m., Radiolab moves to Sundays at 10 p.m, Latino USA moves to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and Reveal moves to Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Leaving the schedule are Throughline and Mountain Stage. Our full program lineup is available here. We hope you’ll tune in and let us know what you think!