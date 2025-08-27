Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Varsity bass fishing hooks Vermont high school students

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT

Here's some news for high schoolers who want to play a team sport, but aren't interested in football, soccer or the like: many local high schools are growing their varsity bass fishing teams. Inspired by New Hampshire, Vermont started its own co-ed program in 2019. Around 20 Vermont high schools now have their own squads.

We find out hear how the program got its start from Jeff Goodrich, the chair of the Vermont Principals' Association's fishing committee and the director of activities at Essex High School. And Harwood Union High School's varsity fishing coach, Scott Green, shares some of the tips that he gives to young anglers.

Plus: Vermont Fish & Wildlife's chief of operations, Andrea Shortsleeve, shares an update on new regulations to go into effect this summer. They're the result of Act 47, the law that the Vermont legislature passed in it's most recent session.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionFishingVermont Fish & Wildlife
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
