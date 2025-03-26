Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Commercial anglers, fish buyers grill regulators at hearing over proposed rule changes

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
A black and white speckled fish with black fins being held up in someone's hands.
Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife
/
Courtesy
Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is collecting public feedback about a proposal to ban commercial crappie fishing in Vermont. Shown here: a black crappie.

At a hearing Tuesday night in St. Albans, commercial anglers and fish buyers urged state regulators to table aspects of proposed fishing regulations that they say would hinder their ability to buy and sell local fish.

The new rules — which still have to be approved by the Fish and Wildlife Board — include a statewide ban on commercial crappie fishing, as well as a new requirement that commercial anglers register, for free, with the state and report their annual catch to Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Jud Kratzer, a fisheries biologist with Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the ban on commercial crappie sales is intended to dissuade illegal activity among anglers, like selling fish not caught in Vermont to local buyers, or people catching more crappies than is allowed.

Between 1998 to 2023, crappies accounted for just 4% of the total commercial fish harvest and sale in Vermont, Kratzer said.

“But despite them being such a low proportion by weight of the total commercial harvest, they're a much larger law enforcement problem,” he said. “Because they have that high value, there's a higher incentive to go over the limit on these species, which is a challenge to enforce.”

But commercial anglers pushed back on that.

“It appears to me that what's going on here is they want to eliminate the sale strictly because there's some abuses, because of the high retail value of these fish,” said Frank Dattilio of North Hero. “Seems like the population is doing fine. If there is a problem of people violating the rules, then it's up to our law enforcement people to handle that.”

A man in a green Fish and Wildlife vest speaks in front of a row of men wearing plaid and baseball hats in a library.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Biologists with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife spoke with commercial anglers and fish buyers at the St. Albans Town Educational Center about the proposed rule changes on March 25, 2025. More public hearings are scheduled over the next week.

Vermont has long had a commercial panfish industry that’s served as supplemental income for many people, especially in communities around Lake Champlain. Panfish include species like sunfish, perch, bluegill, bullhead, crappie and rock bass.

Most of these fish are caught by hook and line during ice fishing season and sold the same day to regional buyers. Over 90% of commercial fishing in Vermont happens on Lake Champlain, according to Kratzer, with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But fish buyers said Tuesday night that these new restrictions on panfish will hurt their already struggling businesses.

Scott Mobbs owns Big Scott’s Bait and buys panfish from anglers in St. Albans Bay.

He says three factors are hurting his business: fewer young people fishing commercially, shorter and shorter ice fishing seasons, and cormorants.

“Last year I bought fish for six weeks in the winter, where we used to buy for four months,” he said. “So it kind of hurts business. And these are the numbers the state’s getting. They get our numbers from us as to what we buy.”

Mobbs and other fish buyers said the new reporting requirements will dissuade the casual commercial anglers they rely on for business and that they’re already required to report their sales to the state.

Last year I bought fish for six weeks in the winter, where we used to buy for four months.
Scott Mobbs, commercial fish buyer in St. Albans

Among the proposed rule changes are a stricter statewide bag limit for panfish on inland lakes and ponds. The changes also include new daily limits on steelhead and trout in Lake Memphremagog, and new restrictions on a few rivers around the state to protect spawning fish.

The proposal would also allow anglers to set larger minnow traps and loosen restrictions on fishing with roe, a practice that’s common when fishing for steelhead.

The rule changes were prompted by a petition signed by more than 200 people, which raised concerns about the impact of commercial fishing on aquatic ecosystems and called for a statewide ban.

Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is holding several public hearings regarding the proposed rules over the next week.

The deadline to file public comment is April 7. The state Fish and Wildlife Board, which approves new regulations governing hunting and fishing, is expected to vote on the proposed rules on April 30.
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
