Exploring the depths of Lake Champlain

Two Franklin County authors brought together stories of the Lake Champlain region and its contributions to American history for their latest book, Hidden History of Lake Champlain. Missisquoi Valley Union High School history teacher, Jason Barney, was awarded the 2023 Vermont History Teacher of the Year Award and was a semifinalist for Vermont Teacher of the Year in 2022. Librarian, genealogist and writer, Christine Eldred, has published numerous articles and guides to preserving and defending intellectual freedom in school libraries.

Lake Champlain is also home to the prehistoric lake sturgeon, one of the largest freshwater fish in North American that can live more than 150 years. Fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Lee Simard, shared what lead to the sturgeon's decline and their work to protect the fish.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.