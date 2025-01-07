Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Exploring the depths of Lake Champlain

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:53 PM EST

Two Franklin County authors brought together stories of the Lake Champlain region and its contributions to American history for their latest book, Hidden History of Lake Champlain. Missisquoi Valley Union High School history teacher, Jason Barney, was awarded the 2023 Vermont History Teacher of the Year Award and was a semifinalist for Vermont Teacher of the Year in 2022. Librarian, genealogist and writer, Christine Eldred, has published numerous articles and guides to preserving and defending intellectual freedom in school libraries.

Lake Champlain is also home to the prehistoric lake sturgeon, one of the largest freshwater fish in North American that can live more than 150 years. Fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Lee Simard, shared what lead to the sturgeon's decline and their work to protect the fish.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
