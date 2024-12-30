All about almanacs

The Vermont Almanac released its fifth volume at the end of last month. Each year, the almanac highlights prose, poetry, photography and illustrations from dozens of contributors around the state. Editors Patrick White, a Christmas tree farmer from Middlesex, and Dave Mance III, a sugarmaker in Shaftsbury, share how the almanac serves as a record of Vermont's rural traditions. Copies of the Almanac are available at indie bookstores and through their website.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been published every year since 1792. Editor-in-chief Carol Connare speaks about the publication's famous weather forecasts and other predictions for the year ahead.

The Vermont Almanac is a Vermont Public business sponsor.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

