All about almanacs

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST

The Vermont Almanac released its fifth volume at the end of last month. Each year, the almanac highlights prose, poetry, photography and illustrations from dozens of contributors around the state. Editors Patrick White, a Christmas tree farmer from Middlesex, and Dave Mance III, a sugarmaker in Shaftsbury, share how the almanac serves as a record of Vermont's rural traditions. Copies of the Almanac are available at indie bookstores and through their website.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been published every year since 1792. Editor-in-chief Carol Connare speaks about the publication's famous weather forecasts and other predictions for the year ahead.

The Vermont Almanac is a Vermont Public business sponsor.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion