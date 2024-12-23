A Brave Little State double feature

Vermont Edition shares two episodes of Vermont Public’s podcast Brave Little State. They answer your questions about our region, and its people.

In the first episode, producer Burgess Brown explores the U.S. postal service in Vermont, and why mail delivery can be so slow. Then, reporter Lola Duffort heads into the woods in her blaze orange to learn about hunting culture and how it's changed over time.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 23, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

