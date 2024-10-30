Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont's deer season begins

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published October 30, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT

It's deer hunting season in Vermont. Fish and Wildlife's deer and moose project leader, Nick Fortin, gives us a breakdown of the different types of hunting that are permitted throughout the season, the outlook for the deer population this year, and where to find the biggest bucks. Plus: some thoughts on how Vermont's moose are doing.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak