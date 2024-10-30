Vermont's deer season begins

It's deer hunting season in Vermont. Fish and Wildlife's deer and moose project leader, Nick Fortin, gives us a breakdown of the different types of hunting that are permitted throughout the season, the outlook for the deer population this year, and where to find the biggest bucks. Plus: some thoughts on how Vermont's moose are doing.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.