Vermont Edition

Get to know Vermont Public CEO Vijay Singh

By Daniela Fierro,
Mikaela Lefrak
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:58 PM EST

Vermont Public CEO Vijay Singh joined Vermont Edition to reflect on his first three months leading Vermont Public. Before coming to Vermont, Singh worked for CapRadio, an NPR affiliate in Sacramento, and the Los Angeles affiliate LAist. He shared insights from these experiences and outlined his vision for the future of Vermont Public.

Then, Vermont Public reporter Erica Heilman shares a question about class as part of an ongoing series. We hear about her latest episodes.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Daniela Fierro
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
