Get to know Vermont Public CEO Vijay Singh

Vermont Public CEO Vijay Singh joined Vermont Edition to reflect on his first three months leading Vermont Public. Before coming to Vermont, Singh worked for CapRadio, an NPR affiliate in Sacramento, and the Los Angeles affiliate LAist. He shared insights from these experiences and outlined his vision for the future of Vermont Public.

Then, Vermont Public reporter Erica Heilman shares a question about class as part of an ongoing series. We hear about her latest episodes.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.