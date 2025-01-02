In Good Health: Sauna

In many cold locales, saunas are a common way to heat your body and hang out with friends, especially in the dead of winter. But in Vermont, the practice hasn't taken as strong of a hold. Today, we explore the physical, mental, and social benefits of regular sauna use. This is the first installment in a health-focused series we’re running each Thursday of January called "In Good Health."

Joining us for the hour is Chelsea Edgar, a Burlington-based freelance reporter and contributing editor for Seven Days. She wrote a piece for them exploring sauna culture in our region. Earric Lee is a post-doctoral researcher at The Montreal Heart Institute, and Nils Shenholm is a sauna designer and builder in Duxbury, and an North American Sauna Society Emeritus board member.

Plus: Vermont Edition’s managing producing Jon Ehrens talks to his fellow heat addicts inside the Vermont Sun sauna in Middlebury.

Broadcast live on Thursday, January 2nd, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

