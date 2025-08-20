Just a weed? This urban field guide might make you think again

Those little plants that find ways to populate our developed spaces are the subject of a book that came out earlier this year. Winooski-based author Maggie Herskovits recently published “An Urban Field Guide to the Plants, Trees and Herbs in Your Path.”

Each entry is accompanied by a little line drawing of the plant, useful botanical information, and a backstory about the plant’s origins and historical uses. Herskovits is also a garden designer and she leads urban plant walks.

Today's show also included a rebroadcast of our interview from June with Vermont's historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann on the state's 15 new historic markers.

Broadcast on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.