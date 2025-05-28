Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Americans and Canadians work together to support Lake Champlain and Memphremagog

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 28, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
Lake Memphremagog, as seen from Newport City.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Lake Memphremagog, as seen from Newport City, in May 2023.

Lake Memphremagog, a freshwater glacial lake between Newport and Magog, Quebec, provides drinking water for around 200,000 Canadians. Vermonters and Canadians who live along the lake are sounding the alarm about its water quality. Antonio DiFruscia, a member of the Quebec-based Memphremagog Conservation Inc., discusses the group's efforts to get the Vermont legislature to officially designate Memphremagog as a "lake in crisis."

Lake Champlain, which borders New York, Vermont and Quebec, also faces water quality concerns and summer algae blooms. There are also many people working to keep the region's largest lake clean and encourage the growth of native plant species along its shoreline. That work is paying off, as evidenced by the rebounded lake trout population. Matthew Vaughan, the Lake Champlain Basin Program’s chief scientist, and Misha Cetner, a lake and shoreline ecologist for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, share ways the public can support Lake Champlain.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Lake Champlain Lake Memphremagog Department of Environmental Conservation
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
