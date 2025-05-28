Americans and Canadians work together to support Lake Champlain and Memphremagog

Lake Memphremagog, a freshwater glacial lake between Newport and Magog, Quebec, provides drinking water for around 200,000 Canadians. Vermonters and Canadians who live along the lake are sounding the alarm about its water quality. Antonio DiFruscia, a member of the Quebec-based Memphremagog Conservation Inc., discusses the group's efforts to get the Vermont legislature to officially designate Memphremagog as a "lake in crisis."

Lake Champlain, which borders New York, Vermont and Quebec, also faces water quality concerns and summer algae blooms. There are also many people working to keep the region's largest lake clean and encourage the growth of native plant species along its shoreline. That work is paying off, as evidenced by the rebounded lake trout population. Matthew Vaughan, the Lake Champlain Basin Program’s chief scientist, and Misha Cetner, a lake and shoreline ecologist for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, share ways the public can support Lake Champlain.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

