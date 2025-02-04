Why does Vermont only have one landfill?

Most of Vermont's trash ends up in just one place — a landfill in Coventry, just 20 minutes south of the Canadian border. In a recent episode of Brave Little State, Mikaela sets out to answer this listener question: "New Hampshire has six landfills. Why does Vermont only have one?" We also look to the future, when the landfill reaches capacity and we need a new place to put our trash.

Then, John Leddy of the Northwest Solid Waste District and Thomas Kennedy of the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission discuss how their particular parts of the state manage their trash and recycling.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

