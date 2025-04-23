Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

New indie-folk musical brings the lives of Vermont farmers to Northern Stage

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT

An original indie-folk musical premieres at Northern Stage in White River Junction next month. Set over the course of one working day, "The Vermont Farm Project" tells the stories of eight farmers. It's based on three years of interviews with farmers from Vermont and the surrounding region. Director Sarah Wansley of White River Junction and Hudson Valley-based writer Jessica Kahkoska tell us more about this unique production.

"The Vermont Farm Project" opens May 7th at the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

