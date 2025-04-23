New indie-folk musical brings the lives of Vermont farmers to Northern Stage

An original indie-folk musical premieres at Northern Stage in White River Junction next month. Set over the course of one working day, "The Vermont Farm Project" tells the stories of eight farmers. It's based on three years of interviews with farmers from Vermont and the surrounding region. Director Sarah Wansley of White River Junction and Hudson Valley-based writer Jessica Kahkoska tell us more about this unique production.

"The Vermont Farm Project" opens May 7th at the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

