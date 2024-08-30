Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Suffs creator Shaina Taub goes from Vermont to Broadway

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT

This year's Broadway hit "Suffs" has deep Vermont roots. The Tony Award winning musical centers on a group of suffragists and their fight to give women the legal right to vote. But the play also conveys how the 19th amendment was not a panacea in achieving equality in the U.S. White women were the primary beneficiaries, while many women of color continued to be denied the vote well into the 20th century due to discriminatory state laws.

Shaina Taub, the creator of this historically based musical, is from Waitsfield, Vermont. She wrote the book, music, and lyrics, and stars as Alice Paul, the driving force behind the campaign to pass the 19th Amendment. Now a two-time Tony Award winner, Taub shared her experience creating the show, growing up in the Vermont theater scene, and the lessons she’s learned and brought to Broadway.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition Theater
Mitch Wertlieb
Daniela Fierro
