Vermont restaurant news with Seven Days

Are you craving new restaurants to try or want the latest on Vermont's food scene? We've got you covered. Food and drink editor Melissa Pasanen of Seven Days shares culinary updates from around the region.

1000 Stone Farm in Brookfield expands its offerings

in Brookfield expands its offerings Roots Farm Market in Middlesex grows into a retail outlet for local producers

in Middlesex grows into a retail outlet for local producers Gilfeather's Fine Provisions will expand their business into a former church

will expand their business into a former church Bobcat Café & Brewery sold, new owners plan to stay the course

sold, new owners plan to stay the course North Country Donuts sold to a former education professional

sold to a former education professional Goldfinch Gourmet Foods opens in Morrisville

opens in Morrisville The Wise Fool brings Middle Eastern Street foot to the Old North End

brings Middle Eastern Street foot to the Old North End Hot sauce from Barre's Butterfly Bakery of Vermont is in this season of Hot Ones

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

