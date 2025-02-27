Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont restaurant news with Seven Days

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:08 PM EST

Are you craving new restaurants to try or want the latest on Vermont's food scene? We've got you covered. Food and drink editor Melissa Pasanen of Seven Days shares culinary updates from around the region.

Hear more about these local spots:

  • 1000 Stone Farm in Brookfield expands its offerings
  • Roots Farm Market in Middlesex grows into a retail outlet for local producers
  • Gilfeather's Fine Provisions will expand their business into a former church
  • Bobcat Café & Brewery sold, new owners plan to stay the course
  • North Country Donuts sold to a former education professional
  • Goldfinch Gourmet Foods opens in Morrisville
  • The Wise Fool brings Middle Eastern Street foot to the Old North End
  • Hot sauce from Barre's Butterfly Bakery of Vermont is in this season of Hot Ones

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsFood & Wine
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro