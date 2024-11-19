Fall food and restaurant news with Seven Days
With the colder weather seeping in, it's about time for cozy fall recipes and trying new hot spots. This ski season, our region’s mountain towns are teeming with new and newly reimagined restaurants. Melissa Pasanen, food writer for Seven Days, joins us for a conversation about our region’s food and beverage scene.
For more info on Melissa's recommendations:
- Places to eat near Vermont's ski towns
- Frankie’s in Burlington is one of Eater’s 14 best new restaurants of 2024
- Access Cafe opens in Montpelier
- Dedalus Wine Shop closed in Stowe and Burlington
- Michael's On the Hill adds a wine bar in Stowe
- Plus, squash rolls!
Broadcast live on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
