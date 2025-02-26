Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Black History Month: Black Arts and Culture in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:22 PM EST

We continue our Black History Month series with a look at Black life in Vermont through the lens of arts and culture.

Middlebury College professor emeritus William Hart shares stories of Black Vermonters that were almost lost to history, like Rutland native Martin Freeman. Kathy Bullock, a visiting professor at Bennington College who specializes in African American music and culture, praises the power of joyful resistance and teaching gospel around the world. Plus, listening back to our conversation from November with poet and musician Touissant St. Negritude of the Northeast Kingdom.

Toussaint St. Negritude will also be performing a full concert of poetry and music at the Vermont State House, for Farmers Night, at 7:30 pm Wednesday. This event is free and open to the public.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion