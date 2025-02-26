Black History Month: Black Arts and Culture in Vermont

We continue our Black History Month series with a look at Black life in Vermont through the lens of arts and culture.

Middlebury College professor emeritus William Hart shares stories of Black Vermonters that were almost lost to history, like Rutland native Martin Freeman. Kathy Bullock, a visiting professor at Bennington College who specializes in African American music and culture, praises the power of joyful resistance and teaching gospel around the world. Plus, listening back to our conversation from November with poet and musician Touissant St. Negritude of the Northeast Kingdom.

Toussaint St. Negritude will also be performing a full concert of poetry and music at the Vermont State House, for Farmers Night, at 7:30 pm Wednesday. This event is free and open to the public.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

