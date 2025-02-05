Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Black History Month: Soul food and home cooking traditions

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:44 PM EST

Food is a central part of our lives — we share meals with loved ones, cook together, and pass down family recipes to honor those who came before us. For many Black Americans, cooking and eating certain foods helps build and strengthen community.

Homegoings host and executive producer Myra Flynn shares a recent episode exploring the history of hot sauce. We also hear from a professional chef and a home cook about how they keep their food traditions alive in their kitchens. Burlington chef Harmony Edosomwan discusses her favorite soul food dishes and the journey of launching her own business. Lea Ann Macrery of Jeffersonville shares her favorite recipes and stories from her food service work at UVMMC.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
