Black History Month: Soul food and home cooking traditions

Food is a central part of our lives — we share meals with loved ones, cook together, and pass down family recipes to honor those who came before us. For many Black Americans, cooking and eating certain foods helps build and strengthen community.

Homegoings host and executive producer Myra Flynn shares a recent episode exploring the history of hot sauce. We also hear from a professional chef and a home cook about how they keep their food traditions alive in their kitchens. Burlington chef Harmony Edosomwan discusses her favorite soul food dishes and the journey of launching her own business. Lea Ann Macrery of Jeffersonville shares her favorite recipes and stories from her food service work at UVMMC.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

