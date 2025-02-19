Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Black History Month: Running a Black-owned business in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:34 PM EST

Across Vermont, Black entrepreneurs are running successful businesses that serve both Black Vermonters and the broader population. This is the third installment of our Black History Month series, where we explore different aspects of Black life in our region. They discuss the ups and downs of being entrepreneurs.

Leroy Nedd, owner of Hair R Us in Burlington, specializes in wigs, weaves, extensions, and other hair products. Restaurateur Leslie McCrorey Wells co-owns Sotto Enoteca, Pizzeria Verita, and Trattoria Delia in Burlington, as well as Lovestock Farm in Grand Isle. She has served on numerous boards, including the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art, the Flynn Center, the Intervale, and a three-year appointment on Vermont’s Future of Agriculture Commission. BJ Robertson also joins the conversation. After playing basketball in high school and college in Vermont, as well as for the Vermont Frost Heaves, he founded Blueprint Basketball, a mentorship and training program for young athletes.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionBlack History Month
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro