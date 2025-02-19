Black History Month: Running a Black-owned business in Vermont

Across Vermont, Black entrepreneurs are running successful businesses that serve both Black Vermonters and the broader population. This is the third installment of our Black History Month series, where we explore different aspects of Black life in our region. They discuss the ups and downs of being entrepreneurs.

Leroy Nedd, owner of Hair R Us in Burlington, specializes in wigs, weaves, extensions, and other hair products. Restaurateur Leslie McCrorey Wells co-owns Sotto Enoteca, Pizzeria Verita, and Trattoria Delia in Burlington, as well as Lovestock Farm in Grand Isle. She has served on numerous boards, including the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art, the Flynn Center, the Intervale, and a three-year appointment on Vermont’s Future of Agriculture Commission. BJ Robertson also joins the conversation. After playing basketball in high school and college in Vermont, as well as for the Vermont Frost Heaves, he founded Blueprint Basketball, a mentorship and training program for young athletes.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

