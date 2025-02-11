Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Black History Month: Black politicians shaping local government

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:16 PM EST

In 1988, Louvenia Dorsey Bright made history as the first woman of color elected to the Vermont legislature. Her son, Bill Bright, reflects on her accomplishments and what it was like to watch her break barriers. The Friends of the Vermont State House is raising funds to commission her portrait.

Then, we hear from three black politicians in our region — State Sen. Joe Majors who represents Windsor, Winooski Deputy Mayor Thomas Renner, and former Burlington City Councilmember Zoraya Hightower. They share their political inspirations, what motivated them to run for office, and the roles they see for themselves in local and state government.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
