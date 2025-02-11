Black History Month: Black politicians shaping local government

In 1988, Louvenia Dorsey Bright made history as the first woman of color elected to the Vermont legislature. Her son, Bill Bright, reflects on her accomplishments and what it was like to watch her break barriers. The Friends of the Vermont State House is raising funds to commission her portrait.

Then, we hear from three black politicians in our region — State Sen. Joe Majors who represents Windsor, Winooski Deputy Mayor Thomas Renner, and former Burlington City Councilmember Zoraya Hightower. They share their political inspirations, what motivated them to run for office, and the roles they see for themselves in local and state government.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.