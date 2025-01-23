In Good Health: Health care and technology

Technology has changed so many aspects of our lives, including health care. In our region, a network of innovative health-focused startups is growing quickly.

David Bradbury with the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies guides us through conversations with the leaders of several local companies. Aaron Stein, the chief technical officer for South Burlington-based Resonant Link, talked about building wireless charging platforms for medical devices inside the body. Co-founder and chief pharmacy officer Keri LeCompte of the Montpelier start-up Aprexis shared how their software provides pharmacists with better patient care with medication therapy management. Ethan Bechtel, co-founder, and CEO of OhMD, a texting and patient engagement platform for patients and providers, talked about how they care for patient's privacy.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.