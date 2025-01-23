Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

In Good Health: Health care and technology

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 23, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST

Technology has changed so many aspects of our lives, including health care. In our region, a network of innovative health-focused startups is growing quickly.

David Bradbury with the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies guides us through conversations with the leaders of several local companies. Aaron Stein, the chief technical officer for South Burlington-based Resonant Link, talked about building wireless charging platforms for medical devices inside the body. Co-founder and chief pharmacy officer Keri LeCompte of the Montpelier start-up Aprexis shared how their software provides pharmacists with better patient care with medication therapy management. Ethan Bechtel, co-founder, and CEO of OhMD, a texting and patient engagement platform for patients and providers, talked about how they care for patient's privacy.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022.
