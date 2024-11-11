Stories from Vermont Vietnam War veterans

It’s been almost 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War. The conflict transformed how Americans felt about fighting on foreign soil, and how civilians treat veterans upon their return home. For today's Veterans' Day show, we want to shine a particular focus on Vietnam War veterans.

Two local Vietnam veterans share their stories of deployment and their return home. Perry Melvin, Shelburne resident and president of the Vermont Vietnam Veterans State Council, served with the Combined Action Platoon unit 135 as a Navy corpsman with the Marines. Maureen Dwyer served as an Army nurse from 1967 to 1970, stationed for a year at the 67th Evacuation Hospital from 1969 to 1970. She now lives in Essex.

The organization Vets Town Hall creates storytelling space for veterans of any era to share their stories at events around the state. Jon Turner, one of the local organizers and board member, served in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007, and also operates Wild Roots Community Farm in Bristol.

Broadcast live on Monday, November 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.