Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Stories from Vermont Vietnam War veterans

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published November 11, 2024 at 3:44 PM EST

It’s been almost 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War. The conflict transformed how Americans felt about fighting on foreign soil, and how civilians treat veterans upon their return home. For today's Veterans' Day show, we want to shine a particular focus on Vietnam War veterans.

Two local Vietnam veterans share their stories of deployment and their return home. Perry Melvin, Shelburne resident and president of the Vermont Vietnam Veterans State Council, served with the Combined Action Platoon unit 135 as a Navy corpsman with the Marines. Maureen Dwyer served as an Army nurse from 1967 to 1970, stationed for a year at the 67th Evacuation Hospital from 1969 to 1970. She now lives in Essex.

The organization Vets Town Hall creates storytelling space for veterans of any era to share their stories at events around the state. Jon Turner, one of the local organizers and board member, served in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007, and also operates Wild Roots Community Farm in Bristol.

Broadcast live on Monday, November 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionVeterans
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion