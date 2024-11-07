Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Your post-election thoughts and feelings

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:25 PM EST

Elections elicit a lot of strong feelings and reactions, as the results determine the future of our country and our region. So this hour, we opened our phone lines and inboxes to get a sense of how our area is feeling about the outcome of both the national and local races. We're joined by Middlebury College Professor Matt Dickinson for analysis of the campaign and its outcome and to react to your thoughts.

Then, But Why host Jane Lindholm discusses how to navigate tough conversations with kids and students who may have many questions following this election season.

Broadcast live on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
