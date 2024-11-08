Veterans Day events across Vermont offer time for listening, recognition

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and there are many opportunities to mark the holiday across Vermont.

Government offices, as well as the U.S. Postal Service, will be closed in observance Monday.



Friday, Nov. 8

Rutland

Vermont Vets Town Hall events are scheduled in multiple locations throughout the weekend and into the following week, offering veterans the opportunity to speak for up to 10 minutes about what it was like to serve, while non-veterans listen. Rutland's event is 6 p.m. Friday at the Godnick Adult Center.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Brandon

The Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade has been held in a different Vermont community each year for 26 years. This year it's in Brandon, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It starts on Park Street with a stop at the town green for a ceremony.



Sunday, Nov. 10

Colchester

The Vermont Vets Town Hall series comes to Saint Michael's College in Colchester at 1 p.m., offering veterans the opportunity to speak for up to 10 minutes about what it was like to serve, while non-veterans listen.



Johnson

A Veterans Day event hosted by the Johnson Historical Society at the Holcomb House features the people who wore the military uniforms on display, according to the News & Citizen. The event is at 2 p.m. at 188 Main St. East.

St. Johnsbury

A Vermont Vets Town Hall event begins at 1 p.m. at Catamount Arts Center, offering veterans the opportunity to speak for up to 10 minutes about what it was like to serve, while non-veterans listen.



Monday, Nov. 11

Burlington

VFW Post 782 holds its annual Veterans Day commemoration in Battery Park beginning at 11 a.m.



Newport

A Veterans Day recognition ceremony is hosted by local VFW Post 798 at the municipal building starting at 11 a.m.

South Royalton

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch is among the planned speakers in program called Honoring the Past, Preserving the Future at Vermont Law and Graduate School's Chase Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube.



St. Albans

A Veterans Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at BFA St. Albans, followed by a ceremony at Taylor Park, according to the Saint Albans Messenger.



Stowe

The annual Veterans Day Brunch at Stowe High School is scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to all, according to a notice in Stowe Today. It will be followed by a veterans service at 11 a.m. in front of the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street.



Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth College hosts multiple ceremonies and events for Veterans Day, including bell ringing at 11 a.m. Monday and a 6 p.m. panel with Dartmouth community members who have transitioned from military to civilian life.



Thursday, Nov. 14

South Royalton

A Vermont Vets Town Hall event begins at 6 p.m. at Vermont Law and Graduate School's Chase Community Center, offering veterans the opportunity to speak for up to 10 minutes about what it was like to serve, while non-veterans listen.



Sunday, Nov. 17

Brattleboro

A Vermont Vets Town Hall event begins at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 5, offering veterans the opportunity to speak for up to 10 minutes about what it was like to serve, while non-veterans listen.

