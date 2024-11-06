Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Winners of Vermont's elections discuss the path ahead

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:23 PM EST

Today on Vermont Edition, we'll get a breakdown of the main takeaways from the state's elections with Vermont Public statehouse reporter, Peter Hirschfeld.

Then, we speak with winners of major local and statewide races. Republican John Rodgers appears to have won the lieutenant governorship, besting Progressive Democrat David Zuckerman, the incumbent. Republicans flipped six seats in the Vermont Senate, ending the Democratic supermajority. We'll hear from one of those Republican winners, Steve Heffernan of Addison County. And Democratic state senator Thomas Chittenden of South Burlington will tell us about his re-election and gives us his take on why some candidates from his party were not able to hold on to their seats.

Lastly, Democratic Congresswoman Becca Balint joins us to give us her thoughts on the results on the national stage, including the re-election of President-elect Trump, and how the changes in congress will affect her work next year.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Jon Ehrens
