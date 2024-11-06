Winners of Vermont's elections discuss the path ahead

Today on Vermont Edition, we'll get a breakdown of the main takeaways from the state's elections with Vermont Public statehouse reporter, Peter Hirschfeld.

Then, we speak with winners of major local and statewide races. Republican John Rodgers appears to have won the lieutenant governorship, besting Progressive Democrat David Zuckerman, the incumbent. Republicans flipped six seats in the Vermont Senate, ending the Democratic supermajority. We'll hear from one of those Republican winners, Steve Heffernan of Addison County. And Democratic state senator Thomas Chittenden of South Burlington will tell us about his re-election and gives us his take on why some candidates from his party were not able to hold on to their seats.

Lastly, Democratic Congresswoman Becca Balint joins us to give us her thoughts on the results on the national stage, including the re-election of President-elect Trump, and how the changes in congress will affect her work next year.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

