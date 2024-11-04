Trial by fire: local student journalists cover the 2024 elections

At the University of Vermont, students involved with the Community News Service have been preparing for months to cover the 2024 elections. The program connects student journalists with professional editors and local news outlets. CNS Managing Director Meg Little Riley explains how the program works, while student journalists Gwen Mathews and Ace Sheehan highlight their recent election-related coverage.

Meanwhile, at Vermont State University, political science professor Rich Clark is helping to lead get-out-the-vote efforts at Castleton. He also regularly volunteers at the polls. Ruben Somda, a senior and president of the school’s Content Lab, discussing their efforts to encourage college students to vote through effective marketing and messaging.

Broadcast live on Monday, November 4, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

