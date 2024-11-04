Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Trial by fire: local student journalists cover the 2024 elections

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:33 PM EST
A closer look at how student journalists are filling reporting gaps and educating their peers.

At the University of Vermont, students involved with the Community News Service have been preparing for months to cover the 2024 elections. The program connects student journalists with professional editors and local news outlets. CNS Managing Director Meg Little Riley explains how the program works, while student journalists Gwen Mathews and Ace Sheehan highlight their recent election-related coverage.

Meanwhile, at Vermont State University, political science professor Rich Clark is helping to lead get-out-the-vote efforts at Castleton. He also regularly volunteers at the polls. Ruben Somda, a senior and president of the school’s Content Lab, discussing their efforts to encourage college students to vote through effective marketing and messaging.

Broadcast live on Monday, November 4, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Local NewsElection 2024Government & PoliticsUniversity of VermontCastleton University
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
