Vermont has a tradition of hyperlocal governance. Should that change?

Local government is a Vermont tradition. But recent disasters have lawmakers considering a new option – regional governments. They’d handle duties that some think are too complex for individual towns and their volunteer officials. This change would transform the way Vermont oversees emergency services, law enforcement, infrastructure projects, and more.

We hear from the co-sponsor of the bill that kickstarted this discussion, Sen. Ruth Hardy of Addison County, Two Rivers-Ottauqueechee Regional Commission Executive Director Peter Gregory, and Executive Director for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns Ted Brady.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

