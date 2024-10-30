Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Vermont has a tradition of hyperlocal governance. Should that change?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published October 30, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT

Local government is a Vermont tradition. But recent disasters have lawmakers considering a new option – regional governments. They’d handle duties that some think are too complex for individual towns and their volunteer officials. This change would transform the way Vermont oversees emergency services, law enforcement, infrastructure projects, and more.

We hear from the co-sponsor of the bill that kickstarted this discussion, Sen. Ruth Hardy of Addison County, Two Rivers-Ottauqueechee Regional Commission Executive Director Peter Gregory, and Executive Director for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns Ted Brady.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
