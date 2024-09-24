Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News
Cutout images of polling places surrounding text, "Vermont Public Election 2024"
Election 2024
Vermont Public wants your concerns to inform our election coverage. Tell us: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your votes?

Here's what Vermont candidates say about climate, housing, taxes and other voter priorities

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published September 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A graphic illustration with the words "compare your candidates" and an image of a candidate questionnaire
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Hundreds of you told us what you want candidates to be talking about in this year's elections: Climate and the environment, housing, taxes and affordability, education and health care emerged as the top issues.

We brought those issues directly to Vermont's candidates, and their responses are below.

The following tool allows you to read candidates' answers to the Vermont Public questionnaire as well as compare them to others in the race.

Not sure of your legislative districts? There's a list of state House districts and state Senate districts on the Legislature's website, sorted by town or city. Scroll to your town and open the attached maps if needed.

Candidates' responses are published as they were submitted. Vermont Public has reviewed but not edited or fact-checked the responses.

There's still time to shape election coverage by telling us what you want the candidates to discuss as they compete for your vote.

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 election coverage.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsElection 2024VotingAmerica Amplified
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Latest Stories