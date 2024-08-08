We asked, you answered: What issues should the candidates discuss in the lead-up to the election?

This election season, Vermont Public is centering the voices and needs of voters. We want our coverage to reflect what you want the candidates to talk about as they compete for your votes. It’s modeled after an approach called the “Citizens Agenda.”

We’re engaging directly with Vermonters and reporting on the issues you tell us you care about this election season – not press releases, political talking points or special interests. We want you to have the information you need as you head into the voting booth. You can read more in our mission statement.

Since January, we’ve heard from nearly 600 Vermonters from all 14 counties. You’ve identified about 60 different issues that you care about. Vermonters have submitted their thoughts and questions through our online module, in-person and through voicemail. Additionally, Vermont Public journalists have hosted 17 in-person visits at local libraries, businesses and community events — with more planned — and we held a community picnic in St. Albans where journalists held in-depth listening sessions with local residents. We have two more planned: Aug. 28 in Newport and Sept. 13 in Rutland.

The top five issues that voters care most about are (in order):



Climate and the environment

Housing

Taxes and affordability

Education

Health care

Other things that we’ve learned are that Vermonters:

Are concerned about the future of democracy.

Want reporters to press candidates for specifics, especially around how they would fund new and existing programs.

People are worried about polarization and are worried about how it affects their ability to have conversations with their friends, family and neighbors.

Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public A small snippet of responses Vermonters have shared through the Citizens Agenda.

Ways your input is showing up in our coverage:

Your questions are being put to candidates in our primary and (upcoming) general debates.

More: Watch the Vermont Public debate between Charlestin and Duval

More: Watch the Vermont Public debate between Zuckerman and Renner

More: Watch the Vermont Public debate between Thayer and Rodgers



They helped inform our primary election voting guide and will inform the general election voter guide.

Vermont state primaries 2024: Voter guide



Your questions will shape written candidate questionnaires that will go out to all candidates running for seats in the Vermont Legislature and candidates running for statewide office ahead of the general election.

Vermont Public’s journalists are digging into your questions and top issues in our coverage.

You can still participate:

This project is ongoing and we want to continue to hear from as many people as possible. Do you agree on these top issues? What would you add?

Laura Nakasaka / Vermont Public

You can follow all of our coverage at vermontpublic.org/election and look for this badge in stories — that means they were shaped by you!

For the 2024 election, Vermont Public wants to ensure that YOUR concerns inform our candidate debates, voter guides and more. Share your thoughts using the form below — and sign up to get email updates from Vermont Public throughout the election season. Or give us a call at 802-552-8899. _ See all of Vermont Public's 2024 election coverage.

Who is helping us do this work:

Front Porch Forum is Vermont Public's lead outreach partner for the Citizens Agenda project. Their mission is to help neighbors connect and

build resilient communities through civil and engaging local online forums.

We're also partnering with America Amplified, a Corporation for Public Broadcasting-funded initiative, to answer your questions about the voting process. Submit a question below: