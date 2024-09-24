School Stories: Sports!

Throughout our September series, School Stories, we’ve talked a lot about issues that are complex and often divisive, like consolidating Vermont’s small schools or young students’ dependence on their phones.

To cap off our series, we thought we’d end on a wholly positive note, and turn to the wide world of school sports. Joining us to give the play-by-play on Vermont high school athletics is Jack Fitzsimmons, sports director for WCAX.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

