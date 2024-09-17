Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

School Stories: Should students have cellphones in schools?

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published September 17, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT

Should phones be allowed in schools? Some local schools are banning them. We'll hear from a group of 7th and 8th graders from Williston Central School — Ella, Sunny, Ryan, Katherine, Evan, and Olivia — who share their relationships with their smartphones.

Seven Days education reporter Alison Novak discusses how Vermont schools are trying to reduce student distractions. Dr. Heidi Schumacher, a pediatrician at the University of Vermont and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council on School Health, explains the signs of phone addiction that parents should watch for.

Eight states have restricted phones in schools. Last session, lawmakers introduced a bill to ban phones in Vermont schools, but opponents argued it would be difficult to enforce. Rep. Angela Arsenault, a Democrat, says she plans to reintroduce a similar bill in the next session.

One school in our region has long banned phones: North Country School in Lake Placid, New York, a boarding and day school for grades 4 through 9. Todd Ormiston, the school’s executive director, shares the benefits and challenges of keeping phones out of schools.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
