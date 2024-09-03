School stories: consolidation and closures

Vermont Edition kicks off its four-part series, School Stories, with a discussion of school consolidation and closures.

Vermont Public education reporter Lola Duffort shares the story of Windham Elementary and what it reveals about the statewide debate over closing schools to save taxpayers money.

State Rep. Rebecca Holcombe (D-Norwich), Vermont’s secretary of education from 2014 to 2018, discusses the costs and benefits of keeping small schools open alongside John Castle, former superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union and executive director of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative. Pat Harvey, a Rochester select board member, reflects on the closure of the town's middle and high school in 2018.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

