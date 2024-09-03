Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

School stories: consolidation and closures

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:45 PM EDT

Vermont Edition kicks off its four-part series, School Stories, with a discussion of school consolidation and closures.

Vermont Public education reporter Lola Duffort shares the story of Windham Elementary and what it reveals about the statewide debate over closing schools to save taxpayers money.

State Rep. Rebecca Holcombe (D-Norwich), Vermont’s secretary of education from 2014 to 2018, discusses the costs and benefits of keeping small schools open alongside John Castle, former superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union and executive director of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative. Pat Harvey, a Rochester select board member, reflects on the closure of the town's middle and high school in 2018.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
