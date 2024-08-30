New Smithsonian exhibit explores how rural towns are changing

Vermont Humanities and New Hampshire Humanities are collaborating to bring a traveling exhibition to the region. The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street is presenting “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” which has made its first stop at the St. Albans Museum. The exhibit highlights the changes and challenges rural communities have faced over the past century. The program will travel to three towns in Vermont and three in New Hampshire, running until August 2025. Ryan Newswanger, director of programs for Vermont Humanities, joins us.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.