Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

New Smithsonian exhibit explores how rural towns are changing

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT

Vermont Humanities and New Hampshire Humanities are collaborating to bring a traveling exhibition to the region. The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street is presenting “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” which has made its first stop at the St. Albans Museum. The exhibit highlights the changes and challenges rural communities have faced over the past century. The program will travel to three towns in Vermont and three in New Hampshire, running until August 2025. Ryan Newswanger, director of programs for Vermont Humanities, joins us.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition St. AlbansLocal NewsVermont Edition
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro