The Democratic National Convention from a Vermonter's perspective

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 26, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT

Vermont sent 14 voting delegates to last week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Myers Mermel attended as well — not as a delegate, but on behalf of WDEV. Mermel is a businessman, the former president of the libertarian-leaning Ethan Allen Institute, and was a candidate in Vermont's 2022 Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

On Vermont Edition, he shared his experiences at the convention and thoughts on what a Harris administration could mean for Vermont.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 26, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

