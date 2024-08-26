Hundreds could exit Vermont's motel housing program next month

More than 2,200 unhoused people — including more than 500 children — are currently staying in state-funded hotel and motel rooms in Vermont. Next month hundreds of households could have to leave, due to new limits put in place to control the program's costs.

The state expanded the emergency motel housing program, as it's known, during the pandemic to provide a space where housing insecure people could stay while safely distance from others. The program relied on federal COVID relief dollars.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers imposed new limits on the program to cut costs. Carly Berlin of Vermont Public and VTDigger explains the downsizing efforts and the potential impact on affected households.

Local shelters are preparing for an increase in need. Vermont Public spoke with Rick DeAngelis of Good Samaritan Haven in Washington County and Michael Redmond of Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 26, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

