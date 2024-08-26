Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Hundreds could exit Vermont's motel housing program next month

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 26, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT

More than 2,200 unhoused people — including more than 500 children — are currently staying in state-funded hotel and motel rooms in Vermont. Next month hundreds of households could have to leave, due to new limits put in place to control the program's costs.

The state expanded the emergency motel housing program, as it's known, during the pandemic to provide a space where housing insecure people could stay while safely distance from others. The program relied on federal COVID relief dollars.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers imposed new limits on the program to cut costs. Carly Berlin of Vermont Public and VTDigger explains the downsizing efforts and the potential impact on affected households.

Local shelters are preparing for an increase in need. Vermont Public spoke with Rick DeAngelis of Good Samaritan Haven in Washington County and Michael Redmond of Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 26, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsHomelessness & HousingHousing
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro