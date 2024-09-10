School stories: Why students act out and how to support them

Today is the second installment in our series School Stories. Every Tuesday in September, we are focusing on issues related to education in Vermont. This week– behavioral issues in the classroom. Our guests today discussed how schools can better strengthen neuro-inclusion, and help staff build closer relationships with students through restorative practices.

Annie O’Shaughnessy is the co-founder and co-executive director of the Starling Collaborative, based in Underhill Center. They partner with schools to build stronger communities. She’s also the coordinator of the Holistic Restorative Education Certificate Program at Saint Michael's College in Colchester. Dr. Mel Houser is a Montpelier-based physician and the executive director of All Brains Belong. It’s a nonprofit focused on supporting neuro-inclusion among children and adults. We were also joined this hour by Patrick Lincoln, the dean of students at Hartford Memorial Middle School in White River Junction.

Resources referenced in the show:

Stress, Trauma, and the Brain: Insights for Educators from PBS

Holistic Restorative Education Online Certificate Program at Saint Michael's College

Social Connections for All Ages, from All Brains Belong

Trauma Informed Restorative Supports and Interventions, from Starling Collaborative

UP for Learning for Youth Adult Partnership

Street Data: A Next-Generation Model for Equity, Pedagogy, and School Transformation by Shane Safir and Jamila Dugan.

Resources for continued learning:

Equity-Centered Trauma-Informed Education by Vermont-based author Alex Shevrin-Venet

Fostering Resilient Learners: Strategies for Creating a Trauma Sensitive Classroom by Kristin Souers

What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

