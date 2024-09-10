Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

School stories: Why students act out and how to support them

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:33 PM EDT

Today is the second installment in our series School Stories. Every Tuesday in September, we are focusing on issues related to education in Vermont. This week– behavioral issues in the classroom. Our guests today discussed how schools can better strengthen neuro-inclusion, and help staff build closer relationships with students through restorative practices.

Annie O’Shaughnessy is the co-founder and co-executive director of the Starling Collaborative, based in Underhill Center. They partner with schools to build stronger communities. She’s also the coordinator of the Holistic Restorative Education Certificate Program at Saint Michael's College in Colchester. Dr. Mel Houser is a Montpelier-based physician and the executive director of All Brains Belong. It’s a nonprofit focused on supporting neuro-inclusion among children and adults. We were also joined this hour by Patrick Lincoln, the dean of students at Hartford Memorial Middle School in White River Junction.

Resources referenced in the show:
Stress, Trauma, and the Brain: Insights for Educators from PBS
Holistic Restorative Education Online Certificate Program at Saint Michael's College
Social Connections for All Ages, from All Brains Belong
Trauma Informed Restorative Supports and Interventions, from Starling Collaborative
UP for Learning for Youth Adult Partnership
Street Data: A Next-Generation Model for Equity, Pedagogy, and School Transformation by Shane Safir and Jamila Dugan.

Resources for continued learning:
Equity-Centered Trauma-Informed Education by Vermont-based author Alex Shevrin-Venet
Fostering Resilient Learners: Strategies for Creating a Trauma Sensitive Classroom by Kristin Souers
What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
