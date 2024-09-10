School stories: Why students act out and how to support them
Today is the second installment in our series School Stories. Every Tuesday in September, we are focusing on issues related to education in Vermont. This week– behavioral issues in the classroom. Our guests today discussed how schools can better strengthen neuro-inclusion, and help staff build closer relationships with students through restorative practices.
Annie O’Shaughnessy is the co-founder and co-executive director of the Starling Collaborative, based in Underhill Center. They partner with schools to build stronger communities. She’s also the coordinator of the Holistic Restorative Education Certificate Program at Saint Michael's College in Colchester. Dr. Mel Houser is a Montpelier-based physician and the executive director of All Brains Belong. It’s a nonprofit focused on supporting neuro-inclusion among children and adults. We were also joined this hour by Patrick Lincoln, the dean of students at Hartford Memorial Middle School in White River Junction.
Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
