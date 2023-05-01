Families with autistic kids are shifting the conversation to inclusion and affirmation

Live, call-in discussion: The conversation around autism is changing. This hour, we’ll learn how many parents of autistic children are embracing their neurodivergence. They are seeking inclusion in the classroom and affirmation from doctors.

We’ll hear from a mother, a physician and an advocate about the challenges and support available in Vermont for autistic children.

Our guests are:



Dr. Mel Houser, executive director of All Brains Belong VT in Montpelier

Bradford Smith, executive director of the nonprofit Vermont Learning-Support Initiative in Hardwick

Adrienne Gil, Montpelier mother of an autistic child

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

