A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Families with autistic kids are shifting the conversation to inclusion and affirmation

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
This hour, Vermont Edition explores support services available in the state for autistic children.

Live, call-in discussion: The conversation around autism is changing. This hour, we’ll learn how many parents of autistic children are embracing their neurodivergence. They are seeking inclusion in the classroom and affirmation from doctors.

We’ll hear from a mother, a physician and an advocate about the challenges and support available in Vermont for autistic children.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
