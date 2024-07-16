Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Tips for safeguarding your garden under extreme weather

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Charlie Nardozzi
Published July 16, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT
A lush squash plant full of green leaves with a large yellow blossom in the center.
lbrix/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
How is your garden handling the heat and rain? All Things Gardening host Charlie Nardozzi will share tips on summer gardening.

Summer gardening can be a joy. It's a way to relinquish a little control and reconnect with your surroundings, but when extreme weather hits, like heavy rains or a heatwave, gardening can also lead to some heartbreak. Horticulturist and host of All Things Gardening Charlie Nardozzi joins the show and shares the best tips to protect your gardening.

If your garden was affected by flooding, can you still eat the produce?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but anything in your underwater garden should not be eaten.

"It's probably contaminated," Nardozzi said. However, there is some hope for other crops. "If you have plants where the water resided quickly, and if they were not flowering, those are okay to eat. The other thing is that if you want to come back and plant some more, you should wait about 30 days after that water has receded before you try to plant anything."

If you're looking to test your soil for any lead or heavy metals, there are soil tests on the market, but they can be expensive and hard to do. Nardozzi best recommends not to use the soil for at least 30 days.

What diseases are prominent right now?

The potato late blight fungus is one of the issues gardeners can face this year. Nardozzi points to the humid, wet weather Vermont has faced for days at a time as the cause of the contagiousness.

Indications you might have the fungus is that your leaves are a little different, with a blackish-grayish look with big spots. Nardozzi adds that UVM also suggests taking plants to the pathology lab if need help is needed in identifying diseases.

What flowers are doing well because of the bad conditions?

"Roses are doing great this year," Nardozzi said. Roses bloomed for a little window of time earlier this year, but according to Nardozzi, Japanese beetles have ruined the show. He expects the flowers will be in full swing again in a couple of weeks. There's even a rose named after the renowned chef Julia Child!

Hydrangeas are also having a great year, especially the blue-colored hydrangeas. Nardozzi points to warm winters for the reason those plants are doing so well this year.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsGardeningCharlie Nardozzi
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Charlie Nardozzi
Charlie Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, radio and TV show host, consultant, and speaker. Charlie is the host of All Things Gardening on Sunday mornings at 9:35 during Weekend Edition on Vermont Public. Charlie is a guest on Vermont Public's Vermont Edition during the growing season. He also offers garden tips on local television and is a frequent guest on national programs.
See stories by Charlie Nardozzi