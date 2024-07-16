Updates on flooding recovery efforts and watershed restoration

Over the weekend, volunteers with mutual aid groups helped flood victims clear out their homes and businesses. We take a look at the grassroots recovery efforts with Prem Linskey, the construction project manager with Barre Up, a long-term recovery organization for Barre City, and Kari White and Meghan Wheelock with Kingdom United Resilience and Recovery Effort (KURRVE).

We also hear from Shayne Jacquith, a watershed restoration program manager at the Nature Conservancy, on the Flood Recovery Act and why Vermont is prone to erosion damage.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 15, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

