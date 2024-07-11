Flooding updates across our region and advice for the emotional aftermath

Vermont experienced significant flooding starting Wednesday night after storms dumped as much as six inches of rain in some parts of the state. The floods began on the one year anniversary of the historic floods of 2023.

Jennifer Morrison, Vermont's public safety commissioner, said that more than 100 people have been rescued due to flooding and shared advice for Vermonters on staying safe. Barre City town manager

Nicolas Storellicastro offered updates from his community, one of the hardest hit areas. Barre City declared a state of emergency and around 40 people stayed in a shelter there Wednesday night.

Vermont Public reporters Abagael Giles, Erica Heilman and Liam Elder-Connors shared news from the field.

And Reverend Joan Javier-Duval, minister at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, offered guidance regarding the spiritual and emotional toll of natural disasters.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

