LIVE UPDATES: Vermont is beginning to tally the damage from this week's flooding as rivers recede.


Vermont Edition

Flooding updates across our region and advice for the emotional aftermath

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionDaniela Fierro
Published July 11, 2024 at 7:52 PM EDT

Vermont experienced significant flooding starting Wednesday night after storms dumped as much as six inches of rain in some parts of the state. The floods began on the one year anniversary of the historic floods of 2023.

Jennifer Morrison, Vermont's public safety commissioner, said that more than 100 people have been rescued due to flooding and shared advice for Vermonters on staying safe. Barre City town manager

Nicolas Storellicastro offered updates from his community, one of the hardest hit areas. Barre City declared a state of emergency and around 40 people stayed in a shelter there Wednesday night.

Vermont Public reporters Abagael Giles, Erica Heilman and Liam Elder-Connors shared news from the field.

And Reverend Joan Javier-Duval, minister at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, offered guidance regarding the spiritual and emotional toll of natural disasters.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Climate & EnvironmentVermont EditionFlooding
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Daniela Fierro
