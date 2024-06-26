Local groups work to make sailing more accessible

Sailing on Vermont’s waterways is an adventure — and a privilege. For years, sailing might have only been available to people with enough wealth to own a sailboat, or able-bodied enough to operate a traditional boat on their own.

Now, local groups are working to make sailing more accessible. Owen Milne, the executive director of the Community Sailing Center in Burlington, and Patrick Standen, the president of the Northeast Disabled Athletic Association, join Vermont Edition to discuss.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

