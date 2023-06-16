Celebrating Juneteenth with sailing and storytelling on Lake Champlain

Live call-in discussion: This year is the third annual Juneteenth Sails on Lake Champlain, a free sailing and storytelling celebration for Black Vermonters. Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with founder Ferene Paris Meyer on how this tradition started, manifesting Black joy, and memorable moments from last year.

Our guest:



Ferene Paris Meyer, storyteller and founder of All Heart Inspirations

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

