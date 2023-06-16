© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Celebrating Juneteenth with sailing and storytelling on Lake Champlain

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
A view of the sunset on Lake Champlain with the Adirondack mountains in the background.
Guy Banville/Getty Images
/
iStock
This hour, we'll hear about how Ferene Paris Meyer creates a Juneteenth celebration with sailing and storytelling.

Live call-in discussion: This year is the third annual Juneteenth Sails on Lake Champlain, a free sailing and storytelling celebration for Black Vermonters. Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with founder Ferene Paris Meyer on how this tradition started, manifesting Black joy, and memorable moments from last year.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
