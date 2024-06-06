Can Chittenden County's public transit service be improved?

Chittenden County is the state’s most populated area, and it’s served by a number of local bus routes. But fewer people are riding the bus than they were ten years ago, and the public transit system’s facing a big budget shortfall.

Brave Little State explored Chittenden County's the public transit options in a recent episode. Marshall Distel, a senior transportation planner with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, answered listener questions about what it takes to improve regional transit.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

