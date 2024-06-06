Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Can Chittenden County's public transit service be improved?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro, Sabine Poux
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT

Chittenden County is the state’s most populated area, and it’s served by a number of local bus routes. But fewer people are riding the bus than they were ten years ago, and the public transit system’s facing a big budget shortfall.

Brave Little State explored Chittenden County's the public transit options in a recent episode. Marshall Distel, a senior transportation planner with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, answered listener questions about what it takes to improve regional transit.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
