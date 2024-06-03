Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Green Mountain Transit brings back fares as financial uncertainty looms

Vermont Public | By Sabine Poux,
Jenn Jarecki
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A Special Services Transportation Agency bus and a Green Mountain Transit Bus parked at a curb in Burlington.
Sabine Poux
/
Vermont Public
Green Mountain Transit has 11 different local routes that run all over the county, plus commuter and link buses to places like Montpelier and St. Albans. Special Services Transit Authority is a privately operated, door-to-door service for people with mental and physical disabilities

Green Mountain Transit is Vermont’s largest public transit provider.

About half of all transit trips statewide happen in Chittenden County, which GMT serves through 11 local bus routes and additional commuter and link routes.

And that bus system is facing a big financial cliff, as ridership is down from a decade ago and revenue isn't keeping pace with inflation.

GMT is also undergoing some major changes, like bringing back bus fares in and around Burlington for the first time since the pandemic.

In a recent Brave Little State episode, Vermont Public's Sabine Poux explored where this leaves GMT. She sat down with Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki to discuss what she learned.
Find the full episode from Brave Little State here.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Local News Local NewsTransportationBrave Little State
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Jenn Jarecki
See stories by Jenn Jarecki
