Green Mountain Transit brings back fares as financial uncertainty looms

Green Mountain Transit is Vermont’s largest public transit provider.

About half of all transit trips statewide happen in Chittenden County, which GMT serves through 11 local bus routes and additional commuter and link routes.

And that bus system is facing a big financial cliff, as ridership is down from a decade ago and revenue isn't keeping pace with inflation.

GMT is also undergoing some major changes, like bringing back bus fares in and around Burlington for the first time since the pandemic.

In a recent Brave Little State episode, Vermont Public's Sabine Poux explored where this leaves GMT. She sat down with Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki to discuss what she learned.

