Local book lovers share recommendations for Black History Month

February is Black History Month. It’s also a perfect time to get warm by a fire with a good book. Vermont Edition's latest winter books show focused on books that illuminate the Black experience, explain key historical moments, and uplift Black voices.

We compiled book recommendations from our listeners, as well as our panel of guests: young adult author Kekla Magoon, spoken word poet, author and emcee Rajnii Eddins, and Oceana Wilson, the president of the Vermont Library Association and Bennington College's library dean. Here they are in no particular order.



Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert

by Brandy Colbert Black Enough by Ibi Zoboi

by Ibi Zoboi Jump In by Shadra Strickland

by Shadra Strickland Mr. and Mrs. Prince: How an Extraordinary Eighteenth-Century Family Moved Out of Slavery and into Legend by Gretchen Holbrook Gerzina

by Gretchen Holbrook Gerzina Lush Lives by J. Vanessa Lyon

by J. Vanessa Lyon Rising from the Rails: Pullman Porters and the Making of the Black Middle Class by Larry Tye

by Larry Tye How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

by Safiya Sinclair Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors by Carolyn Finney

by Carolyn Finney Ralph Ellison: a Biography by Arnold Rampersad

by Arnold Rampersad A Pure Solar World : Sun Ra and the Birth of Afrofuturism by Paul Youngquist

by Paul Youngquist Crusade for Justice by Ida B Wells

by Ida B Wells Rainbow in the Cloud: The Wisdom and Spirit of Maya Angelou

Still True: The Evolution of an Unexpected Journalist by Reagan E. Jackson

by Reagan E. Jackson Wild Seed by Octavia Butler

by Octavia Butler The Speeches of Fannie Lou Hamer: To Tell It Like It Is

With Head and Heart: The Autobiography of Howard Thurman

May We Forever Stand by Imani Perry

by Imani Perry I Write What I Like by Steve Biko

by Steve Biko Here I Stand by Paul Robeson

by Paul Robeson Jimmy's Blues by James Baldwin

by James Baldwin Remnants: A Memoir of Spirit, Activism and Mothering by Rachel E. Harding and Rosemarie Freeney Harding

by Rachel E. Harding and Rosemarie Freeney Harding Afeni Shakur: Evolution of a Revolutionary by Jasmine Guy

by Jasmine Guy Death Of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime that Changed America by Mamie Till-Mobley

by Mamie Till-Mobley Frederick Douglass: Selected Speeches and Writings

One Touch Blue by Randee Eddinns

by Randee Eddinns Their Names Are Mine by Rajnii Eddins

by Rajnii Eddins This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets edited by Kwame Alexander

edited by Kwame Alexander Be A Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World by Ijeoma Oluo

by Ijeoma Sing A Black Girl's Song : The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange

: The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange The Living Wisdom of Howard Thurman

Generations: A Memoir by Lucille Clifton

by Lucille Clifton Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius by Rakim

by Rakim Assata: An Autobiography by Assata Shakur

by Assata Shakur Begin Again by Eddie Glaude Jr.

by Eddie Glaude Jr. The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped A Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs

by Anna Malaika Tubbs Cultivating Genius: An Equity Framework for Culturally and Historically Responsive Literature by Gholdy Muhammad

by Gholdy Muhammad Horse by Geraldine Brooks

by Geraldine Brooks The Book of Delights and How to Love the World by Ross Gay

and by Ross Gay The Broken Earth Series by N.K. Jemisin

by N.K. Jemisin The Black Woods: Pursuing Racial Justice on the Adirondack Frontier by Amy Godine

by Amy Godine Big Machine by Victor LaValle

by Victor LaValle The Sellout by Paul Beatty

by Paul Beatty Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden by Camille Dungy

by Camille Dungy Friday Black and Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

and by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Between the World and Me and The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

and by Ta-Nehisi Coates All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crisis edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson

edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson Breath, Eyes, Memory by Edwidge Danticat

by Edwidge Danticat Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon

by Kekla Magoon How It Went Down by Kekla Magoon

by Kekla Magoon Ketanji: Justice Jackson's Journey to the U.S. Supreme Court by Kekla Magoon

by Kekla Magoon X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon

by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement: A Radical Democratic Vision by Barbara Ransby

by Barbara Ransby Hands on the Freedom Plow: Personal Accounts by Women in SNCC

Plus, The Brown Book Series

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

