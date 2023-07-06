Rajnii Eddins: If poems could march in the streets

Homegoings features candid conversations about race with artists, experts and everyday folks all over the country.

After speaking with so many prolific and talented artists, host and musician Myra Flynn and Vermont Public staged Homegoings: A Live Performance in February of 2023. Now we're sharing these inspiring performances with you in a five-part video series.

Rajnii Eddins, the fourth artist featured in this series, is a spoken word poet/emcee and teaching artist that has been engaging diverse community audiences for decades. He was the youngest member of the Afrikan American writers Alliance at age 11 and has been actively sharing with youth and communities in Vermont since 2010. His latest books of poetry are In The Coded Language Of This Mortal Tongue and Their Names are Mine.

Photo: Myra Flynn, VPR / Graphic: Elodie Reed, VPR Originally from Seattle Washington, spoken word poet/emcee and teaching artist Rajnii Eddins has been engaging diverse community audiences for over 27 years.

Sign up for the Homegoings newsletter for updates on new episodes, events, and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

The Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week.

Subscribe now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts