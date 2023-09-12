Shelburne's Marilyn Webb Neagley on her new memoir, 'Attic of Dreams'

In 1972, a group of community-minded Vermonters and got together with members of the Webb family to found Shelburne Farms. It now serves as a non-profit education center and a working farm spread over 1,400 acres, and is designated a National Historic Landmark.

Marilyn Webb Neagley of Ascutney, Vt., helped found Shelburne Farms, and she served as the nonprofit’s president in 1976. She has been a Vermont Public Radio commentator and an educator. In her new memoir, Attic of Dreams, Neagley covers themes of home and community, addiction and recovery, and caring for each other and our natural world.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

