Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Shelburne's Marilyn Webb Neagley on her new memoir, 'Attic of Dreams'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
Cows on the grassy hillsides of Shelburne Farms in Vermont.
Courtesy of Vera Chang, Shelburne Farms
Marilyn Webb Neagley was one of the founders of Shelburne Farms, and she has a new memoir out about her life.

In 1972, a group of community-minded Vermonters and got together with members of the Webb family to found Shelburne Farms. It now serves as a non-profit education center and a working farm spread over 1,400 acres, and is designated a National Historic Landmark.

Marilyn Webb Neagley of Ascutney, Vt., helped found Shelburne Farms, and she served as the nonprofit’s president in 1976. She has been a Vermont Public Radio commentator and an educator. In her new memoir, Attic of Dreams, Neagley covers themes of home and community, addiction and recovery, and caring for each other and our natural world.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
