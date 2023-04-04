© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Author M.T. Anderson's new novel for kids imbues magic into the landscape

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson's new book is called "Elf Dog & Owl Head."

Elf Dog & Own Hound is a new middle grade book by M.T. Anderson, a New York Times bestselling author and a National Book Award winner. He’s written picture books, young adult novels, graphic novels, and stories and books for adults. In Elf Dog, a dog leaves a magical world and enters our own, and with the help of a bored little boy, they journey together through a forest that is more than it seems. Anderson lives in an old farmhouse in Calais, which he insists is haunted.

"Elf Dog & Owl Head" features illustrations by Junyi Wu.

Our guest:

  • M.T. Anderson, author

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Books
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion