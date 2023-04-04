Author M.T. Anderson's new novel for kids imbues magic into the landscape

Elf Dog & Own Hound is a new middle grade book by M.T. Anderson, a New York Times bestselling author and a National Book Award winner. He’s written picture books, young adult novels, graphic novels, and stories and books for adults. In Elf Dog, a dog leaves a magical world and enters our own, and with the help of a bored little boy, they journey together through a forest that is more than it seems. Anderson lives in an old farmhouse in Calais, which he insists is haunted.

"Elf Dog & Owl Head" features illustrations by Junyi Wu.

Our guest:



M.T. Anderson, author

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

