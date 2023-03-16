Tillie Walden started drawing at 16. Ten years later, she's the cartoonist laureate of Vermont

Norwich resident Tillie Walden has been chosen to be Vermont’s fifth cartoonist laureate, and will be appointed to the three-year term on April 13 at the statehouse in Montpelier.

At the age of 26, she is the youngest artist to receive the honor. Walden, who started drawing when she was 16, has finished and published more than 10 books. "Clementine, Book Two," which she wrote and illustrated, and "Junior High," which she illustrated, are expected this year. She also teaches at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction.

Tillie Walden, Vermont's soon-to-be-appointed cartoonist laureate

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

