A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Tillie Walden started drawing at 16. Ten years later, she's the cartoonist laureate of Vermont

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
Tillie Walden artwork
Tillie Walden
/
Tillie Walden
Tillie Walden has finished and published more than 10 books in the 10 years since she started drawing. Her work has been recognized for its authentic portrayal of adolescence that often includes queer themes.

Norwich resident Tillie Walden has been chosen to be Vermont’s fifth cartoonist laureate, and will be appointed to the three-year term on April 13 at the statehouse in Montpelier.

Tillie-Walden-Vermont-cartoonist-laureate-20230316.jpg
Tillie Walden
/
Tillie Walden
Tillie Walden has been chosen as Vermont's next cartoonist laureate.

At the age of 26, she is the youngest artist to receive the honor. Walden, who started drawing when she was 16, has finished and published more than 10 books. "Clementine, Book Two," which she wrote and illustrated, and "Junior High," which she illustrated, are expected this year. She also teaches at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction.

Our guest is:

  • Tillie Walden, Vermont's soon-to-be-appointed cartoonist laureate

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

